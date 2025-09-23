Assam is bidding a final farewell to its beloved singer Zubeen Garg. His funeral will take place at Kamarkuchi NC village in Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati.
The singer's journey to the cremation ground is to begin from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body was kept for public tributes. It was taken to the Guwahati Medical College for a fresh post-mortem this morning. His body was taken to the sports complex, from where Zubeen Garg's final journey has begun.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state government will build two memorials in his honour.
Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19 due to drowning, after he went swimming without a life jacket, confirmed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Here are the Live Updates:
Assam Chief Minister Pays Last Respects To Zubeen Garg
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays his last respects to Zubeen Garg with folded hands.
Zubeen Garg's Coffin Reaches Crematorium
The coffin carrying Zubeen Garg's body has been placed at the cremation site to allow people to pay their last respects to the singer before the funeral begins at Kamarkuchi NC village in Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati.
Ambulance Carrying Zubeen's Body Arrives At Crematorium In Kamarkuchi
The ambulance, carrying Zubeen's body, has arrived at the cremation ground in Kamarkuchi NC village in Kamrup, Assam.
Zubeen Once Called Ya Ali "A Benchmark"
In an interview, Zubeen spoke about why he and composer Pritam hadn't delivered another Ya Ali.
"Because such songs happen once in 10 years.. sometimes once in a lifetime.. it's a benchmark for us," the singer had said. Read more here.
"Zubeen Will Always Be Alive In Our Hearts": Assam Chief Minister
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has reached the crematorium at Kamarkuchi NC village to attend Zubeen's last rites, shared a post on X remembering the singer.
"The final goodbye to the legend, #BelovedZubeen. You will always be alive in our hearts and thoughts," Sarma wrote, as he posted a live streaming link to Zubeen's funeral.
The final goodbye to the legend, #BelovedZubeen.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2025
You will always be alive in our hearts and thoughts. https://t.co/FRYccUh3cy
"Can't Describe Our Love For Zubeen": Fans To NDTV
"Cannot accept that he is no longer there" : Fans speak to NDTV's @MickyGupta84, remember singer Zubeen Garg pic.twitter.com/IR5tfTLHkn— NDTV (@ndtv) September 23, 2025
Priests Start Chanting Mantras Ahead Of Zubeen's Funeral
Priests have started chanting mantras ahead of the funeral at the crematorium. Thousands started gathering at the site as early as 4 am to attend Zubeen's last rites. Many are still arriving at the crematorium on a scorching morning with umbrellas and gamosas, a traditional, handwoven textile which is the cultural insignia of Assam.
Thousands Of Zubeen's Fans Hit The Road To Bid The Singer Adieu
An ambulance, carrying Zubeen's body, bedecked with flowers is wading through a sea of fans to who have gathered on the road to bid the superstar singer an emotional goodbye for one last time. A massive bike rally of his supporters is also following the ambulance. The last rites will be performed at a cremation ground in Kamarkuchi NC village in Kamrup, Assam.
Zubeen's Final Journey Begins
A convoy carrying Zubeen's body is on the way to the crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body was taken after the second post-mortem was completed.
Zubeen Garg Rose To National Fame With The Hit Song Ya Ali
Zubeen was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at B Borooah College in Guwahati before he dropped out to pursue music full-time. He made his music debut with the Assamese album Anamika in 1992.
Already a renowned cultural figure in Assam, Zubeen shot to nationwide prominence after his song Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster became a runaway hit. The singer also had a special appearance in Gangster, as the singer who performs Ya Ali at a crucial juncture in the movie, directed by Anurag Basu.
Arrangements To Screen Zubeen's Last Rites At Public Venues
Arrangements are being made to screen the last rites at public venues so people can pay tribute collectively. To ensure smooth proceedings, the highway up to Jorhat has been temporarily closed to traffic.
People In Huge Numbers Gathered At Kamarkuchi Cremation Site For Zubeen's Funeral
A sea of people gathered at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village to attend Zubeen's last rites.
📍Kamrup, Assam | #Watch: People in huge numbers gathered at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village, to attend the last rites of Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg— NDTV (@ndtv) September 23, 2025
📹: ANI/X pic.twitter.com/mnaklX9Q2y
Zubeen's Body Being Taken Back To Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex
Zubeen's body is being taken back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, from where the singer's final journey to Kamarkuchi NC village is to begin.
Preparations For Zubeen's Last Rites Underway At Kamarkuchi Village
Preparations are underway at the Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, where the last rites and cremation of Zubeen will be performed today. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected the cremation site. Read more here.
Zubeen To Receive 21-Gun Salute Honour During Last Rites
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is attending the ceremony on behalf of the Central government, alongside representatives from various state governments. Assam Police personnel will carry the singer's coffin from the National Highway near Kamarkuchi in the Kamrup district to the cremation ground, where a 21-gun salute will honour him before priests perform his final rites.
Zubeen's Second Post-Mortem Completed
The second post-mortem of Zubeen's body is complete. The procedure was conducted at Guwahati Medical College following requests from a section of the public.
Private Vehicles Not Permitted In Zubeen's Funeral Procession
A dedicated bus has been arranged to transport family members and close relatives to the cremation site, as private vehicles are not permitted in the procession. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is to accompany the singer in the ambulance, along with officials from the Assam government.
Schools, Colleges In Kamrup Closed Today
All schools, colleges, and universities across the state, along with government offices in Kamrup (Metro) district, are closed today to allow citizens to pay their last respects to the singer.
Second Post-Mortem Of Zubeen's Body Underway
During a press conference on September 22, the Assam Chief Minister announced that the second post-mortem of Zubeen's body will be conducted at Guwahati Medical College following requests from a section of the public. The second post-mortem is underway.