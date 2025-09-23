Assam is bidding a final farewell to its beloved singer Zubeen Garg. His funeral will take place at Kamarkuchi NC village in Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati.

The singer's journey to the cremation ground is to begin from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body was kept for public tributes. It was taken to the Guwahati Medical College for a fresh post-mortem this morning. His body was taken to the sports complex, from where Zubeen Garg's final journey has begun.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state government will build two memorials in his honour.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19 due to drowning, after he went swimming without a life jacket, confirmed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

