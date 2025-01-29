Zeenat Aman On Being Misunderstood And The Challenges Of Being An Introvert

Zeenat Aman's social media game can give Gen Z a run for their money.

The veteran actress never shies away from talking about her personal and professional life.

In her latest post, Zeenat Aman opened up about the challenges of being an introvert.

Sharing a throwback photograph of herself, Zeenat Aman wrote: “As an introvert, I think I am prone to being misunderstood. Or if that sounds too self-indulgent and dramatic, you can say that introversion invites miscommunication. You see, I am protective about my life. I don't like to overshare, I reserve my comments on other people's lives to my own head, and I find large social dos draining."

She added, "On a good day my quietude is read as enigmatic, composed, graceful. Oh, but on a bad day… I can be seen as aloof, brusque, uptight. With this predicament I find myself walking a tightrope. Of course, I enjoy the odd social engagement but I really can't fake candour and ribaldry.”

Zeenat Aman concluded, “Then again I suppose no introvert has figured out the perfect social scenario. I guess I may as well stay in with Lily, a cup of tea and my peace of mind. You extroverts go have fun.”

Reacting to her post, actress Lara Dutta wrote, "I hear you Zeenat ji!"

Tisca Chopra also dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman had shared her recent near-death experience and the lesson it taught her.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself, the actress wrote, "At the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night."

Zeenat Aman shared that her blood pressure pill lodged in her throat for several hours. As there was nobody at home, she frantically called her son Zahaan Khan.

"There's no dramatic ending to this story. Zahaan landed up, we finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting," she wrote.

The actress learned a lesson on how sometimes having patience is the answer to everything.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will next be seen in Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki and The Royals.