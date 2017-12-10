Zaira Wasim Trolled For Instagram Video Alleging Molestation, 'Publicity Stunt' She's Told

"A new way to get attention from media," Zaira Wasim was told

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 10, 2017 14:39 IST
Zaira Wasim in a screenshot from her Instagram live video (courtesy Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Zaira Wasim (17+) is a kid?" read a tweet
  2. "Draw attention seems to be the trend these days," said another
  3. "She is exploiting public emotions," read another
Zaira Wasim has occupied top trends on Sunday after she went live on Instagram around midnight alleging she's been molested by a middle aged man, who was in the seat behind her, on board an Air Vistara flight. While National Commission for Women urged the Dangal actress to file a police complaint, there has been no confirmation on the actress' part if she had complained to the airline crew about the incident while on board. But, one of her Instagram stories, in which she narrated the incident, did read: "Slow clap for Air Vistara crew! Wonderful!" Zaira Wasim has now registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police, news agency ANI reported.

Now, the actress has been subjected to name-calling and trolling on Twitter with tweets saying the 17-year-old actress should have immediately brought the matter to attention rather than posting it on Instagram once landed.

"While we want Juveniles to be tried as Adults, #ZairaWasim (17) is a Kid? She doesn't- Complain to Cabin Crew or Ground Staff, Confront offender, Request to change her seat & instead goes LIVE @instagram when molested? (sic)," read a tweet. In another one, a user wrote: "Strange as it may sound, why was hue and cry not made when she was facing the issue. Getting out and posting on Social Media to draw attention seems to be the trend these days. Taking a selfie while crying". "A new way to get attention from media. Click picture of a man's feet and claim molestation," read a tweet. In separate Instagram stories around midnight, Zaira had said she could just manage a shot of the man's leg as the lights were dim.

Here's how a section of Twitter reacted to Zaira Wasim's allegations.
 
 
 
 
 

Tweets in defence of the young actress also poured in Sunday morning: "She's a little girl who needs support.. if you cannot stand up for this then please don't say anything at all," wrote a netizen.
 
 
 
 

While many were calling out the airline, Vistara tweeted to say that investigation is currently under-way and that they have "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents.
 

In separate Instagram stories, Zaira wrote: "Managed to get this (shot of the molester's foot). The lights were dimmed so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck" and "I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better. But because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. I ignored it the first time, blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck... Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my arm rest while he's fully 'pheloaed' his body on his seat (sic)."

Zaira Wasim was also trolled earlier this year for her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after the release of Dangal. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had criticised the trolling back then, also tweeted on Sunday, asking for legal action to be taken. The Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita - on whom Zaira's movie Dangal was based, also tweeted in support of the actress. Zaira Wasim played the role of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal.


 
 
 
  Zaira Wasim was last seen in Secret Superstar, which was her second film with Dangal co-star Aamir Khan.
 

