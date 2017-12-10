Zaira Wasim Trolled For Instagram Video Alleging Molestation, 'Publicity Stunt' She's Told

Highlights "Zaira Wasim (17+) is a kid?" read a tweet "Draw attention seems to be the trend these days," said another "She is exploiting public emotions," read another

A new way to get attention from Media. Click picture of a Man's feet and claim molestation. #ZairaWasim — Jitendra Jumping Jak (@phasgaya73) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim reminds me a tale of a shepherd boy who repeatedly tricks people into thinking a wolf is attacking his flock



This 17 years old Girl & her Mother are doing Publicity stunt



she is exploiting public emotions



CC @BabitaPhogat@priyankac19@SwatiJaiHind@JagratiShukla29pic.twitter.com/0RfvdFlkjv — (@Yaagyavalkya) December 10, 2017

While we want Juveniles to be tried as Adults, #ZairaWasim (17) is a Kid? She doesn't- Complain to Cabin Crew or Ground Staff,Confront offender,Request to change her seat & instead goes LIVE @instagram when molested?



She's wise enough to Refuse to stand up for #NationalAnthem.. — #GautamJiKaLadka (@lakshayrisky) December 10, 2017

Strange as it may sound, why was hue and cry not made when she was facing the issue. Getting out and posting on Social Media to draw attention seems to be the trend these days. Taking a selfie while crying #ZairaWasim — Manoj Nair (@mgknair) December 10, 2017

Rather than making videos, I think a girl should slap those people who misbehaves and molest. If you can't help yourself, nobody will help you. #zairawasim I can feel your pain but you should have slapped that person. Expectations are high from you. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) December 10, 2017

extremely shocking what happened with #ZairaWasim but what really shocked me is the reaction to this!!!! she is a little girl who needs support.. if you cannot stand up for this then please dont say anything at all — Rozina (@Rozinxhxniff) December 10, 2017

Yes, name-call #ZairaWasim for speaking out about being molested on the flight, because victim-shaming is what we are best at. — Mihir Bijur (@MihirBijur) December 10, 2017

Sometime i get down or sentimental but then I see stories like #ZairaWasim , she is just 17 and people labeled her attention seeker, failed actress, jihadi, hoe, RAW agent. Stay Strong Girl, this world is big mess. God Bless You. — S (@FeIine_) December 10, 2017

Recent incident which is posted on Instagram by #ZairaWasim in #Vistara flight. Why not indian government take action for same? She is 17 years child. I am sure every Indian is with you #Zaira#Indians#PrimeMinister#sushmaswaraj#NarendraModipic.twitter.com/paFvPJ7TBW — shiju varghese (@v_shiju) December 10, 2017

ZairaWasim के साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत ही शर्मनाक है....लेकिन अगर मैं उसकी जगह होती तो रोना उसको पड़ता जिसने ऐसी हरकत की है !!#ZairaWasim - geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 10, 2017

The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this "he fell at my feet so I forgive him" rubbish! https://t.co/1umbBOOGAu - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 10, 2017