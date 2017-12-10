Zaira Wasim Trolled For Instagram Video Alleging Molestation, 'Publicity Stunt' She's Told

Highlights
Now, the actress has been subjected to name-calling and trolling on Twitter with tweets saying the 17-year-old actress should have immediately brought the matter to attention rather than posting it on Instagram once landed.
"While we want Juveniles to be tried as Adults, #ZairaWasim (17) is a Kid? She doesn't- Complain to Cabin Crew or Ground Staff, Confront offender, Request to change her seat & instead goes LIVE @instagram when molested? (sic)," read a tweet. In another one, a user wrote: "Strange as it may sound, why was hue and cry not made when she was facing the issue. Getting out and posting on Social Media to draw attention seems to be the trend these days. Taking a selfie while crying". "A new way to get attention from media. Click picture of a man's feet and claim molestation," read a tweet. In separate Instagram stories around midnight, Zaira had said she could just manage a shot of the man's leg as the lights were dim.
Here's how a section of Twitter reacted to Zaira Wasim's allegations.
A new way to get attention from Media. Click picture of a Man's feet and claim molestation. #ZairaWasim— Jitendra Jumping Jak (@phasgaya73) December 10, 2017
#ZairaWasim reminds me a tale of a shepherd boy who repeatedly tricks people into thinking a wolf is attacking his flock— (@Yaagyavalkya) December 10, 2017
This 17 years old Girl & her Mother are doing Publicity stunt
she is exploiting public emotions
CC @BabitaPhogat@priyankac19@SwatiJaiHind@JagratiShukla29pic.twitter.com/0RfvdFlkjv
While we want Juveniles to be tried as Adults, #ZairaWasim (17) is a Kid? She doesn't- Complain to Cabin Crew or Ground Staff,Confront offender,Request to change her seat & instead goes LIVE @instagram when molested?— #GautamJiKaLadka (@lakshayrisky) December 10, 2017
She's wise enough to Refuse to stand up for #NationalAnthem..
Strange as it may sound, why was hue and cry not made when she was facing the issue. Getting out and posting on Social Media to draw attention seems to be the trend these days. Taking a selfie while crying #ZairaWasim— Manoj Nair (@mgknair) December 10, 2017
Rather than making videos, I think a girl should slap those people who misbehaves and molest. If you can't help yourself, nobody will help you. #zairawasim I can feel your pain but you should have slapped that person. Expectations are high from you.— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) December 10, 2017
Tweets in defence of the young actress also poured in Sunday morning: "She's a little girl who needs support.. if you cannot stand up for this then please don't say anything at all," wrote a netizen.
extremely shocking what happened with #ZairaWasim but what really shocked me is the reaction to this!!!! she is a little girl who needs support.. if you cannot stand up for this then please dont say anything at all— Rozina (@Rozinxhxniff) December 10, 2017
Yes, name-call #ZairaWasim for speaking out about being molested on the flight, because victim-shaming is what we are best at.— Mihir Bijur (@MihirBijur) December 10, 2017
Sometime i get down or sentimental but then I see stories like #ZairaWasim , she is just 17 and people labeled her attention seeker, failed actress, jihadi, hoe, RAW agent. Stay Strong Girl, this world is big mess. God Bless You.— S (@FeIine_) December 10, 2017
Recent incident which is posted on Instagram by #ZairaWasim in #Vistara flight. Why not indian government take action for same? She is 17 years child. I am sure every Indian is with you #Zaira#Indians#PrimeMinister#sushmaswaraj#NarendraModipic.twitter.com/paFvPJ7TBW— shiju varghese (@v_shiju) December 10, 2017
While many were calling out the airline, Vistara tweeted to say that investigation is currently under-way and that they have "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents.
Official Statement: Update #2 pic.twitter.com/9VQOjzGTOK— Vistara (@airvistara) December 10, 2017
In separate Instagram stories, Zaira wrote: "Managed to get this (shot of the molester's foot). The lights were dimmed so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck" and "I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better. But because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. I ignored it the first time, blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck... Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my arm rest while he's fully 'pheloaed' his body on his seat (sic)."
Zaira Wasim was also trolled earlier this year for her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after the release of Dangal. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had criticised the trolling back then, also tweeted on Sunday, asking for legal action to be taken. The Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita - on whom Zaira's movie Dangal was based, also tweeted in support of the actress. Zaira Wasim played the role of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal.
ZairaWasim के साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत ही शर्मनाक है....लेकिन अगर मैं उसकी जगह होती तो रोना उसको पड़ता जिसने ऐसी हरकत की है !!#ZairaWasim- geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 10, 2017
I appeal to all Girls#BeStrong#womerpower#ZairaWasimpic.twitter.com/3P7WevhzAB- Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) December 10, 2017
The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this "he fell at my feet so I forgive him" rubbish! https://t.co/1umbBOOGAu- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 10, 2017
Zaira Wasim was last seen in Secret Superstar, which was her second film with Dangal co-star Aamir Khan.