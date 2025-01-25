<i>YOU</i> star Penn Badgley On How His Dark Character Impacted Him: "I Think I Was Uncertain About Joe"

Penn Badgley's dark and mysterious character Joe Goldberg, might be dangerous, but the show enjoys a massive fandom for its compelling plot.

The series is gearing up for its fifth and final season this year, on April 24, on Netflix.

However, recently, while speaking to Awards Daily, Penn admitted that he was uncertain about his character Joe Goldberg.

He acknowledged that the character was dangerous yet interesting. But, it indeed took a toll on him, both professionally and personally.

Penn said, "I first started reading the script. I was compelled by the project as a whole. I think I was uncertain about Joe, and that uncertainty was increased by reading the book. The book is unrelenting because you never get outside of his mind."

The actor continued, "The things you're able to do in the eco-system of the mind are very different on the page than showing it on camera. The more I read the book, the more certain I was - for all of the graces of the project - I knew I didn't really want to embody this guy."

The actor further added how it is not easy to get rid of a character that one has been playing for so many years. He also mentioned that the way a particular role lingers is in the energy that it takes to perform in the first place.

He said, "When you fake-strangle somebody, your nervous system doesn't quite know that you're not actually strangling someone. When you see fake blood and you're pretending to stab someone - your physical system isn't used to seeing something visceral like that and it being fake. It does take a toll."

Penn Badgley is famous for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

YOU became a major rage upon its release 5 years back. All eyes are now on the final season and how the chapter of Joe Goldberg comes to an end.