<i>YOU Season 5</i> Poster Release: Joe Goldberg Is Ready For A Killer Farewell

YOU Season 4 aired in 2023 and it has been a long wait indeed for fans to get updates on the next season.

The makers took to their official Instagram handle last night to announce the return of the creepy Joe Goldberg for one final killer goodbye with Season 5.

The last season of the American psychological thriller is set to drop on Netflix in 2025.

The previous showrunner Sera Gamble has taken a back seat, while Michael Foley and Justin Lo have donned the director's hat.

Have a look at the new posters:

In tandem with the theme of the gripping show, there are a lot more plot twists and thrilling storytelling on its way. Joe Goldberg will continue to grapple with his dark past.

The last season ended with Goldberg returning to New York with Kate and seeking his happily ever after. Alas, other things at play will take centre stage in the final season.

While most of season 4 took place in London, the finale is said to be set in New York.

There are a few additions to the cast with Griffin Matthews joining as Kate's brother Teddy Lockwood, and Madeline Brewer who's been cast as Bronte. A new girl in town who gets a job at Joe's bookstore which has an impact on his life's perspective.

While the official team has dropped two posters with hook lines like "Ä Killer Goodbye" and "Guilty Treasures", the trailer is yet to be released, as fans wait with bated breath.