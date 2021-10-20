Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Abhishek Malik And Stylist Suhani Chaudhary Are Now Married. See Pics From Their Wedding Festivities

Abhishek Malik with his wife Suhani. (Image courtesy: abhishek__malik )

Congratulations, Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary. The couple had a dreamy wedding on Tuesday. After treating his fans to some stunning pictures from his engagement ceremony, Abhishek Malik, who is known for his performance as Rohan Srivastav in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, announced his wedding by sharing a spectacular picture of himself and his wife from their big day. The actor looks dashing in a cream sherwani by Rajnish Tripathi and a red pagardi styled by Siddhraj. Suhani Malik, who is a stylist, was a beautiful bride in a heavy Payal Keyal lehenga. "Mr & Mrs Malik," the actor captioned the photo.

See the picture from Abhishek Malik and Suhani's wedding here:

Earlier this week, Abhishek Malik updated his wedding album by sharing beautiful pictures from his and Suhani's engagement ceremony. "True love stories never have endings...#engaged," he captioned one of the photos while sharing another, he just wrote "mine" with a red heart icon for Suhani.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen smiling at each other while posing for the camera.

Abhishek Malik opted for a sharp black blazer for his engagement while Suhani wore a pink gown from the shelves of DOLLYJ. Check out the photos here:

Abhishek Malik and Suhani's respective Instagram feed is filled with loved-up pictures of themselves. The duo were friends before they began dating each other a few years ago.

Abhishek Malik has featured in TV shows like Kaisi Hai Yaariyan, Bhagyalaxmi, Ek Vivah Aise Bhi, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.