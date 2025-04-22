Yash All Set To Begin Shooting For <i>Ramayana</i> This Week, Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari is one of the biggest projects ever, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita respectively. KGF's Yash will be essaying the role of Ravan in the film.

Back in November 2024, Nitesh Tiwari took to Instagram and announced that Ramayana Part: I would be released in Diwali 2026, while Part II would be released in Diwali 2027.

New reports now suggest that Yash is all set to begin shooting for Ramayana this week. He was seen visiting the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, to seek blessings ahead of the project.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Yash offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/6ou0YPWQow — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

Yash also performed the aarti at the temple, as he offered his prayers to Lord Shiva. In a video shared by ANI, Yash was also seen performing the Bhasmarti ceremony, which is one of the most revered rituals at the temple. Yash was accompanied by many priests in the temple premises.

Yash visits the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple before the start of every project.

The actor told ANI, "I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee of Shiva. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone."

Yash confirmed his role as Ravan in Ramayana, back in October 2024.

The KGF actor has told The Hollywood Reporter, "For me, Ravan is the most exciting character in the epic story. If you ask me if I would do any other character apart from him in the film, I would say no. I really liked the shades and nuances of that particular character. There was scope to present it in a different way."

Meanwhile, Yash's next mega project titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups is set for a March 2026 release.