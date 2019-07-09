World Cup 2019: Anil Kapoor Is 'Bleeding Blue' At India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final In Manchester

Sanjay Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Cricket fans glued to the television during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final must have caught glimpses of Anil Kapoor on the screen. On Instagram, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor checked in from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester via his brother Sanjay Kapoor's profile. A photo of the Kapoor brothers cheering for Team India was spotted on Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram within hours of the match starting. He posted it with one simple hashtag, which resonates with India's emotion today: "#BleedingBlue". In the photo, the Kapoor brothers can be seen twinning in blue - Anil Kapoor's ear-to-ear smile says it all.

Here's just a glimpse of how much fun Anil Kapoor had at the India vs New Zealand match:

Celebrities who are cheering for Team India back home include Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal. Varun Dhawan's excitement spilled on to Instagram as he wrote "Let's go team India" with poster of him and his Street Dancer 3D boys in the blue jersey.

Hrithik Roshan, who is at the Star Sports studio today, tweeted this: "It's a big day for Team India, and I can't wait for the action."

It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio!



Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue#CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports.#Super30pic.twitter.com/NPloChdvjk — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 9, 2019

Preity Zinta, who is a bona-fide cricket fan, wrote this message: "All the best to Team India for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on India."

All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA #INDvNz#SemiFinal1#Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 9, 2019

Arjun Rampal also sent his love to Team India: "Pumped up for today's game. The lucky charms, rituals all done. Come on India. Let's do this."

Pumped up for today's game. The lucky charms, rituals all done. Come on India. Let's do this. #indiavsNewzealand#SemiFinals#WorldCup19 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 9, 2019

We also have to say something, actually - COME ON INDIA! #BleedingBlue

