Women's Day 2018: Deepika Padukone 'Humbled And Honoured' To Be On This International List

"Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone has featured on Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018, along with other celebrities from 'Asia and Africa, Europe and Latin America'. Deepika Padukone shared a tweet by one of her fan clubs, which announced the news and wrote, "Honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank You @Variety ..." In the list reported by Variety, Deepika ranked 33.The list of 50 women achievers also featured celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Guneet Monga, Gal Gadot, and J K Rowling. Variety has hailed all these women from the entertainment industry for 'leading the way for women's rights' around the globe.
Here's what Deepika posted on Twitter:
honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety ... https://t.co/MY6foHzXGH— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018
Variety featured Deepika Padukone on the list for withstanding 'death threats and verbal abuse' that she received prior to the release of her film "Padmaavat" and the philanthropic work to raise awareness about mental illness. Deepika's bio on Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018, reads as: "The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster "Padmaavat" faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Deepika Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as Om Shanti Omand Chennai Express to Hollywood titles including xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness."
The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat", which starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, was protested by Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits. They alleged that the director has distorted historical facts in the film. "Padmaavat" was released worldwide on January 25.
revealed for the first time on TV that she struggled with depression. "If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system," she told NDTV.
Deepika is currently gearing up for her next film, an untitled project by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.