Women's Day 2018: Deepika Padukone 'Humbled And Honoured' To Be On This International List

Deepika Padukone featured on the list along with celebrities Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, J K Rowling, Guneet Monga, Gal Gadot and others

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2018 19:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Women's Day 2018: Deepika Padukone 'Humbled And Honoured' To Be On This International List

Deepika Padukone photographed at an even in Delhi (Image courtesy - deepikapadukone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika featured on Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018
  2. She ranked 33 in the list
  3. The list also featured Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Guneet Monga, Gal Gadot
"Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone has featured on Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018, along with other celebrities from 'Asia and Africa, Europe and Latin America'. Deepika Padukone shared a tweet by one of her fan clubs, which announced the news and wrote, "Honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank You @Variety ..." In the list reported by Variety, Deepika ranked 33.The list of 50 women achievers also featured celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Guneet Monga, Gal Gadot, and J K Rowling. Variety has hailed all these women from the entertainment industry for 'leading the way for women's rights' around the globe.

Here's what Deepika posted on Twitter:
 

Variety featured Deepika Padukone on the list for withstanding 'death threats and verbal abuse' that she received prior to the release of her film "Padmaavat" and the philanthropic work to raise awareness about mental illness. Deepika's bio on Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018, reads as: "The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster "Padmaavat" faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Deepika Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as Om Shanti Omand Chennai Express to Hollywood titles including xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness."

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat", which starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, was protested by Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits. They alleged that the director has distorted historical facts in the film. "Padmaavat" was released worldwide on January 25.

Comments
In 2015, Deepika Padukone had revealed for the first time on TV that she struggled with depression. "If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system," she told NDTV.

Deepika is currently gearing up for her next film, an untitled project by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

Trending

Deepika Padukonevariety women impact report 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimHadiya Case

................................ Advertisement ................................