Meet Nagarjuna's Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law Zainab Ravdjee

Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, made headlines after getting engaged to Zainab Ravdjee. On Tuesday, Nagarjuna announced the happy news on X (formerly Twitter) and warmly welcomed Zainab into the family. The South star shared a snap from their engagement ceremony. "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings," wrote Nagarjuna. Take a look:

Here's all we know about Akhil Akkineni's fiancee, Zainab Ravdjee:

1. Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, a prominent figure in the construction industry. Zainab's brother, Zain Ravdjee, serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, a company focused on renewable energy solutions, as per a Oneindia report.

2. Based in Mumbai, Zainab Ravdjee was born and raised in Hyderabad, according to a 2012 report by The New Indian Express.

3. As per the same report, Zainab Ravdjee has made a name for herself in the art world. She is known for creating abstract and impressionist works.

4. Zainab Ravdjee's first major Indian art exhibition, titled "Reflections," was held in her hometown of Hyderabad.

5. Zainab Ravdjee's personal Instagram account is private. She also runs an Instagram page called OnceUponTheSkin, dedicated to skincare. The platform offers skincare advice, tips on skin food, and solutions for various skin-related concerns.

Akhil Akkineni also shared a post on Instagram to announce that he is “happily engaged.” In the string of snaps, the couple can be seen posing with each other. "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," read the side note.

Akhil Akkineni has appeared in films such as Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, Agent, to name a few.