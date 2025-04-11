Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma? Meet The Young Maestro Behind India's Musical Movement - The Sitar For Mental Health Tour

What if a sitar could heal you? That's exactly what 26-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is setting out to do - one sold-out show at a time.

A disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rishab is not only carrying forward a legacy but reinventing it for a new generation.

With his signature blend of classical sitar and contemporary emotion, he's now embarked on one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year - the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour.

The tour kicked off with a thunderous start in Delhi, where over 14,000 people packed the country's biggest indoor stadium. As Rishab took the stage, the atmosphere shifted - what unfolded wasn't just a performance, it was a moment.

A moving, meditative, emotionally charged journey that cut across generations, drawing together audiences from age 18 to 80.

The evening ended in a standing ovation, with fans and first-timers alike overwhelmed by the depth and energy of what they'd just witnessed.

Now, all eyes turn to Mumbai. On April 11, Rishab brings his sitar - and the movement it represents - to the city.

For those unfamiliar with his journey, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is the youngest and last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, having picked up the sitar at age 10 and taken to the stage by 13.

In the last year alone, his tour has traveled across India, the USA, Canada, and South America. He even made history by becoming the first sitarist ever invited to perform solo at the White House, where he was personally invited by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris for a Diwali celebration.

What makes his presence so magnetic is that he's not trying to be different - he simply is. Quietly confident, deeply spiritual, and fiercely devoted to his craft, Rishab is creating a space where Indian traditional music isn't just preserved, it's reborn. And in the process, he's building a community - one where music becomes medicine, and performance becomes connection.

The Sitar for Mental Health India Tour will also take place in cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.