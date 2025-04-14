How Sitarist Rishab Sharma's Gesture Made 84-Year-Old Woman's Concert Experience Special

A heartfelt moment between a woman and her 84-year-old grandmother is winning hearts online - and it all began with a sitar, a sold-out show, and an act of kindness by Indian classical musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

On April 6, Delhi-based communication strategist Vanshika Mehta attended Rishab's live concert with her sister - but it was their grandmother who ended up having the night of a lifetime. In an emotional Instagram post, Vanshika recounted how a casual conversation with her Nani turned into a beautiful and unforgettable memory.

Weeks before the concert, Vanshika had mentioned to her Nani that she and her sister had bought tickets to Rishab's show. To her surprise, her grandmother instantly recognized the name. It turns out, that Vanshika's mother had introduced her to Rishab's music during a visit to Dubai the previous winter. The two had spent hours watching his performances on YouTube.

When Nani expressed her desire to attend the concert - her eyes welling up - Vanshika was heartbroken to realise the show was already sold out. But her grandmother's quiet plea - "I want to go" - spurred her into action.

Vanshika sent an email to Rishab, sharing the touching story of her grandmother's wish and how she had once even learned to play the sitar in school. What followed was nothing short of magic.

Within minutes, Rishab replied with warmth, and his team arranged VIP lounge tickets for all three of them at the sold-out concert, which had over 14,000 attendees.

"When I told my Nani we were going, she cried," Vanshika wrote. "She said Rishab is a true gem of a person."

What followed that Sunday night was not just music - but emotion, connection, and joy. "She laughed, she cried, she prayed, she was enjoying every second of the show," Vanshika shared in the video, which includes a snippet of her Nani reflecting on the experience on their way home.

"It wasn't just a concert for us; it was a core memory we created together- a testament to love, family, and the humanity of an artist who truly cares about his audience."

Rishab, a renowned sitarist and descendant of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar's musical lineage, is known for bridging classical Indian music with contemporary audiences. But for one evening, it wasn't just about the music - it was about kindness, connection, and the creation of a lifelong memory.

In an age where ticketing woes and celebrity distance often leave fans disappointed, this story is a refreshing reminder of the power of art - and artists - to touch lives in ways far beyond the stage.