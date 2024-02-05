Grammys 2024: All You Need To Know About Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: chaurasia_rakesh)

The Grammy Awards 2024, one of the biggest nights in the world of music, saw the Indian fraternity shine bright. The 66th edition of the Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and percussionist Zakir Hussain won the award for Best Global Music Performance. Their song Pashto, which won the award, features American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. The category included Falu's Abundance In Millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the nominees as well as Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer. Rakesh Chaurasia's collaborative album, As We Speak, was nominated in three categories – Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Composition, and Best Global Music Performance. It also won an award in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category.

Now, let us know a bit more about Rakesh Chaurasia

– Rakesh Chaurasia hails from a distinguished musical background. He is the nephew of the renowned flute maestro, legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

– According to Rakesh Chaurasia's official website, "Just like his legendary uncle, Rakesh [Chaurasia] possesses the right balance of strength and serenity, very critical factors for an exceptional flautist. His dextrous blowing technique coupled with his training of ‘Swar' and ‘Tala' exudes adeptly in his emotions through the hollow piece of bamboo."

– Rakesh Chaurasia has taken Indian classical music to a global platform through his concerts in Japan, Australia, Europe, South Africa, and the US.

– Rakesh Chaurasia's exceptional talent earned him an invitation to conclude a twenty-four-hour live music broadcast on BBC radio, reaching a worldwide audience in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee.

– He has performed solo at some of the famous platforms including the Festival of Saint-Denis in Paris and the Leicester International Music Festival in England. Rakesh Chaurasia received the Indian Music Academy Award from then President Dr.A.P.J Abdul Kalam in 2007.