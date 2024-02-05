Grammys 2024: Zakir Hussain And Shakti Win Global Music Awards

Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia at Grammys 2024 (Image Courtesy: AFP)

The honour roll at the Grammy Awards this year included not just Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus but also percussionist Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia who won the award for Best Global Music Performance. Their song Pashto, which was awarded, features American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. The category included Falu's Abundance In Millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the nominees as well as Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer.

Zakir Hussain's supergroup Shakti, which includes vocalist Shankar Mahadevan also won Best Global Music Album for This Moment. Shakti was formed by violinist L Shankar, percussionist Vikku Vinayakram, and British guitarist John McLaughlin.