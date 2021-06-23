Who Clicked This Gorgeous Pic Of Sonali Bendre? Bestie Sussanne Khan, Duh

Sonali Bendre shared these photos (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Every now and then, Sonali Bendre checks into Instagram with an adorable photo of herself and her thought of the day inspired by it. On Wednesday, she felt like acknowledging her gratefulness towards everyday things and she did just that on Instagram. "Grateful for the little things in life," read Sonali Bendre's mid-week motivation post. The 46-year-old actress, who is rather fond of clicking selfies, picked a photo clicked by one of her besties this time. Sonali Bendre assigned photo courtesy to Sussanne Khan and dedicated the hug and the red heart emoji to her friend. Sonali's smile in the photo says it all about her Wednesday mood. PS - how pretty is her beaded choker? Very.

Sonali Bendre and interior designer Sussanne Khan have been friends for years. Their circle of friends also comprises actresses Dia Mirza and Gayatri Joshi. During Sonali Bendre's cancer treatment, her friends visited her in New York and had also taken over her book club. After her cancer diagnosis in 2018, SonalI Bendre flew to New York for treatment. She returned to Mumbai in December 2018 after her treatment.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018. In a powerful post on Cancer Survivors Day earlier this month, Sonali Bendre wrote: "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it."

In terms of work, Sonali Bendre was last seen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz. She is a bona-fide bookworm and runs a virtual book club. Sonali Bendre is best known for movies such as Hum Saath Saath Hai, Sarfarosh, Diljale, among others.