Aadar Jain Calls His Past Relationships "Time Pass", Tara Sutaria Fans React

After their Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now gearing up for a Hindu wedding.

The celebrations kicked off on Wednesday night with a grand mehendi ceremony, attended by family members including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and others.

While pictures and videos from the event are making the rounds online, one particular moment has sparked backlash. Aadar Jain is facing criticism for calling his past relationships “time pass” during a toast for Alekha Advani.

For the unversed, Aadar previously dated actress Tara Sutaria for a considerable time.

While raising a toast to Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain said, "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream".

The Internet is not happy with Aadar Jain's comment. People flooded the comments section with criticism.

A user wrote, “If a shameless person had a face.”

Another one added, “Tara was too good for him, but he probably felt insecure.”

Someone said, “Calling a beautiful girl like Tara a time pass, he has lost his mind.”

A comment read, “Tara is blessed to get rid of him.”

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's dating rumours began in 2019 when they were spotted together at Malaika Arora's birthday bash and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party.

In 2020, Tara Sutaria made her relationship Instagram official on Aadar Jain's birthday. Two eventually went their separate ways in 2023 as Tara confirmed that she is now single.