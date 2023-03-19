When Shiv Thakare Danced With Friend Abdu Rozik To Gangnam Style. Watch

Image was shared by Shiv Thakare. (courtesy: shivthakare9 )

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare threw a party on Saturday night and it was all kinds of fun. The party hosted by Shiv, one of the finalists on Bigg Boss this year, was attended by his friends namely Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and Sumbul Touqeer, to name a few. Also present at the party were Soundarya Sharma, former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde, and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Videos from last night's party were shared by the host himself in which we see him having a gala time with his friends. In one video, we see him dancing with Abdu Rozik to Gangnam style. The video showing the two friends shaking a leg to the hook step of this famous Korean song is too adorable and cannot be missed.

Here's a look at some of the inside pictures:

Shiv Thakare looked dapper in an orange suit while his friends Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan made stylish appearances in their casual best. Sumbul looked lovely in a blue dress while Soundarya made heads turn in a black party dress. Shilpa Shinde and Munawar Faruqui were among the other attendees who posed with host, Shiv Thakare.

Here are some pictures from last night:

A few days back, Shiv Thakare updated his fans with a video of his new car. Sharing a video of the car, Shiv wrote on Instagram, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. My first new car after 2 second-hand cars. Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro!(I won't have to worry about pushing this one bro!)"

Take a look at the video here:

The Bigg Boss Finale in February, saw MC Stan lifting the trophy, after beating his dear friend Shiv Thakare. After the show, Shiv Thakare told The Indian Express that he was extremely happy for all the love he has received. “I believe in fate and this wasn't meant to happen. Honestly, I am very happy and proud not just of myself but also of MC Stan. Honestly, my only aim to be on the show was to go back home with a little more than what I had. I think I am taking back so much more,” he was quoted as saying.