What Saif Ali Khan Told Smriti Irani When She Moved To Mumbai 23 Years Ago

Smriti Irani shared this picture with Saif Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Smriti Irani shared a selfie with Saif on Instagram She revealed that Saif gave her advice on how to survive in Mumbai "Thank you for the memories, Saif Ali Khan," she wrote

Union Minister Smriti Irani revealed an interesting story about what actor Saif Ali Khan told her 23 years ago when she had just moved to Mumbai from New Delhi. Ms Irani and Saif appear to have met last night at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai. She shared a selfie with Saif on Instagram and wrote that the actor gave her career advice and "tips" on how to "survive in the chaos" of Mumbai. "23 years ago, a rising star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the Maximum City; a few tips here and there as to how her dreams can take a flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a jumbo jet. Thank you for the memories, Saif Ali Khan," Smriti Irani captioned her post.

Smriti Irani,who is currently the Textiles Minister, is a former actress. She is best known for her performance in the TV show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, in which she played Tulsi. Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh are some of her other TV shows. She is married to businessman Zubin Irani.

At Isha Ambani's wedding, Saif Ali Khan was accompanied by wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor. The couple were twinning in white and Karisma also wore the same colour.

Saif Ali Khan is the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He is currently busy filming Netflix's Sacred Games 2. Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, also debuted in the film industry recently.