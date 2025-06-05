What Led To Adnan Sami's Weight Transformation After His Father Had Tears In His Eyes

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Adnan Sami underwent a significant weight transformation, losing 120 kg through lifestyle changes. His father expressed deep concern for his health, prompting Sami to reconsider his lifestyle choices. A doctor's warning indicated Sami's health was at risk if he did not change his habits.

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami's weight transformation has always piqued the interest of the masses. From weighing 120 kg, Sami went on a drastic lifestyle alteration that brought a significant change in his weight loss journey.

Recently on Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan Sami revisited that phase of his life. The singer revealed that his father took him to a hospital, as he was concerned about his deteriorating health. The doctor there warned Adnan Sami that his results were on the borderline, and it could take a very bad turn if he did not make some changes. Sami then revealed how he completely ignored the advice, went to a bakery that evening, and finished off half of what was available. It was then that his father had tears in his eyes which made Adnan Sami take the situation seriously.

What's Happening

Adnan Sami made a candid revelation on Aap Ki Adalat about his weight loss journey in 2006.

Sharing how his father was concerned about his health, the singer said, "My father was suffering from pancreatic cancer. He took me to Cromwell Hospital in London, where the doctor, after the checkup, told me, 'Mr Sami, your results are on the borderline. If you continue with this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now.' It was a shock to me. But I was nonchalant."

He added, "That evening, I went to a bakery, polished off half of their products, including pastry, and my father told me angrily, 'Tumhe khuda ka khauf nahi hai?' That night, he told me with tears in his eyes, 'Beta, make a promise to me. I will not lay your body in a grave; you shall lay my body in a grave.' From that day onwards, I went on a weight-loss drive."

Speaking about how he lost 120 kgs in 6 months, the singer also highlighted that there were a lot of speculations about how he must have undergone surgery.

Adnan Sami revealed, "There was no bariatric surgery or liposuction. A good nutritionist in Houston prepared a high-protein diet for me, and I started losing weight."

Adnan Sami's Latest Work

On the work front, Adnan Sami will be making a comeback with his song Aao Na. He will be collaborating with Asha Bhosle again, and thus expressed joy for the honour.

They have previously given hits like Lift Karadey and Kabhi To Nazar Milao.

In A Nutshell

