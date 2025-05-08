Adnan Sami Claps Back At Trolls Over Operation Sindoor Posts: "<i>Tum Apni...</i>"

Adnan Sami, an Indian citizen, has posted on social media applauding India's Operation Sindoor, which was carried out on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Sami, who in 2015 gave up his Pakistani passport and applied for an Indian citizenship, was trolled on X for showing support to the Indian Army.

Adnan Sami didn't let the comments go unnoticed. He replied individually to all trolls.

It all began when Adnan Sami wrote "Jai Hind", praising India for Operation Sindoor.

A social media user observed the singer's social media posts on Operation Sindoor and trolled him by commenting, "Ye tweets kr k RSS walo se bachna Chahta hai? (Are you posting these kind of tweets to save yourself from the RSS?).

Adnan Sami hit back, "Tum RSS ko bhool jaao...Tum Apni A** ko bachaao!!! (Forget the RSS... save your a**)"

Sami also took a dig at another troll, posting a photo of a green-coloured thread yarn (indicating Pakistan) and a needle, and wrote, "Uss Waqt tak yeh meri taraf se Tohfa (I will gift them this - a sewing kit)." Take a look:

Uss Waqt tak yeh meri taraf se Tohfa… https://t.co/h4OVXgqgFd pic.twitter.com/CSNf5Rr3iB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 7, 2025

Previously, an X user took a jibe at Sami, questioning his next destination lest a war broke out between India and Pakistan. The singer replied, "Being judgmental & pseudo patriotic from UK....Yeah right! I'm extremely happy in India!"

Before Operation Sindoor, Sami also recalled meeting people from Pakistan during a holiday, adding that they called him "lucky" for choosing to leave Pakistan at the right time.

"Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan... They said 'Sir, You are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship...WE HATE OUR ARMY...They have destroyed our country!!' I replied 'I knew this long ago'," he wrote on May 4.

The post went viral in no time.

For the unversed, Adnan Sami was born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother. He moved to India in 2001, initially residing on a visitor's visa while holding dual citizenship (Pakistan and Canada). He officially became an Indian citizen on January 1, 2016, six months after applying for one.