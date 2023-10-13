Weekend Binge: The Best Of Amitabh Bachchan Films. Please Don't Make Us Pick

A still from Sholay. (courtesy: YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday was epic. From a midnight party with his family to greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, the legendary actor had a lot of fun. A day after his birthday, Big B expressed his gratitude on Instagram and wrote, “This love and affection is beyond any effort to repay it…Blessed and filled with unending gratitude.” Thank you, Big B. We all love you. After all, Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling our hearts for decades like a “Shahenshah”. From the angry young man of the 70s to a 12-year-old boy in Paa, the icon of Hindi cinema has donned many hats with equal ease. To celebrate his birthday week, we have prepared a list of his finest films that you can watch on OTT.

1.Sholay - Prime Video

Sholay is more than just a movie. From setting a trend of bromance in Bollywood to its evergreen theme of victory of good over evil, there is a reason why this Ramesh Sippy film is considered a cult classic.

2. Don - Zee5

Big B played a dual role — Don, who is a most wanted man, and his lookalike Vijay — in the Chandra Barot film. One of the major highlights is Helen's Yeh Mera Dil.

3. Coolie – Zee5

If you are an Amitabh Bachchan fan, you can't miss this one. The film has great significance for Bollywood fans because the megastar suffered a horrible injury while shooting an action sequence. Recalling those tough times, Abhishek Bachchan said, “2nd August, we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day.”

4.Agneepath - Netflix

"Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. Poora naam. Baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan. Maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandva. Umar Chattis saal nau mahina aath din aur yeh solva ghanta chalu hai. Haai!” Is there a better way of describing this movie? We think not.

5. Sarkar - Disney+ Hotstar

The Ram Gopal Varma film stays in our hearts rent-free. The plot revolves around Amitabh Bachchan's Subhash Nagre who runs a parallel government in the city. Things take an ugly turn when Subhash Nagre's enemies plot to murder him.

6.Piku - SonyLIV

The film gave a new definition to the father-daughter relationship. We can't thank Shoojit Sircar enough for this heartwarming story. Not to miss everyone's favourite, Irrfan Khan.

7.Silsila — Apple TV

The Yash Chopra film featured an ensemble starcast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. Be it the picturesque locations or the songs, Silsila is a must-watch.

8. Shahenshah - Zee5

Amitabh Bachchan did the salt and pepper look even before it was a thing. Be it the dialogue “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai” or the silver arm chain, everything about the film was a hit.

9.Kabhie Kabhie - Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan is absolutely terrific in the movie which saw him move away from his angry young man roles. He played Amit Malhotra, a romantic poet.

10. Paa — SonyLIV

The R Balki film showed the relationship of a politician (Abhishek Bachchan) with his son (Amitabh Bachchan), who suffers from progeria, a disease that causes rapid ageing.

Happy binge-watching!