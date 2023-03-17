Weekend Binge: 5 Rani Mukerji Movies To Watch After Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji from Movie Veer Zara. (courtesy: yrf)

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of numerous films that have earned her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. From romantic dramas to intense thrillers, Rani has proved her versatility as an actress over the years. Her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has her playing the role of Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband and two children until she is forcibly separated from her children due to cultural differences in parenting skills and principles. Rani Mukerji's performance as a mother fighting for the right to be a parent is earning her several accolades. If you cannot get enough of Rani Mukerji's performance in her new film, we think now is the best time to look back at some old ones.

Here are 5 Rani Mukerji films you just cannot miss.

1. Black -- Netflix

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black is a poignant story of a blind, deaf and mute girl, played by Rani, and her relationship with her teacher, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Rani's performance in the film is remarkable and is often considered a milestone in her career. Needless to say, she received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the character.

2. Hum Tum -- Prime Video

Rani Mukerji knows how to have fun onscreen and her role in Hum Tum is a testament to this. The film is a romantic comedy film directed by Kunal Kohli, which features the actress alongside Saif Ali Khan. The plot revolves around two individuals with different personalities and their journey through love and life.



3. Veer-Zaara -- Prime Video

Veer-Zaara, a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. While Rani Mukerji is not a part of the love story in the traditional sense, she is the conscience of the film in her role as a lawyer who believes in justice beyond political borders.

4. Mardaani -- Prime Video

Rani Mukerji knows how to beat up the bad guys onscreen with elan and this film is proof. Mardaani is an action-thriller film that has Rani in the role of a tough cop who is on a mission to save a teenage girl from human trafficking. Rani's performance in the film is powerful and showcases her versatility as an actress.

5. Saathiya -- Prime Video

Saathiya is a romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali, which features the actress alongside Vivek Oberoi. The film tells the story of a young couple who get married against their parents' wishes and the challenges they face in their relationship. Rani's portrayal of a young, ambitious doctor in the film earned her critical acclaim. The songs featuring Rani and Vivek -- who shared a sizzling chemistry -- became instant hits and remain cult classics.

Tell us your pick from the list.