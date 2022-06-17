Weekend Binge: 5 Family Comedies To Watch If You Enjoyed Nikamma

Kamal Haasan in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Who doesn't love a good comedy? And there is really nothing better than being able to laugh with your loved ones. The concept of family comedies – comedy films set against the background of familial relationships – is not new to the world of Bollywood. One of the latest releases that fits this genre – with a sprinkling of action, of course – is Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia and has made it quite clear from the trailer itself that it was infused with humour that thrives on the joys of familial bonds. If you enjoyed Nikamma, here are five more films that you can watch over the weekend.

1. Gol Maal (1979) - Sony Liv

We are not talking about the Rohit Shetty film but the 1979 Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic that has inspired several comedies over the years. Considered to be one of the best comedies in Indian cinema, the main plot of the film is an employee getting himself embroiled in a web of lies to keep his demanding boss happy. So there are fake twins, fake moustaches and some lovely songs.

2. Chupke Chupke – Amazon Prime Video

Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic, Chupke Chupke is a family comedy that deserves multiple rewatches. The film boasts of stellar star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. The premise is a man playing a prank on his wife's brother-in-law, who she admires no end. What follows is a comedy of errors that will make you laugh out loud.

3. Chachi 420 – YouTube

This Kamal Haasan classic was co-written, produced and directed by the man himself. The film, inspired by Mrs Doubtfire, features Kamal Haasan as a desperate father, who has lost visitation rights of his child after a divorce. In a bid to meet his daughter, he impersonates a female nanny, leading to some hilarious moments.

4. Welcome – Jio Cinema

Welcome, by Anees Bazmee, is a love story between Akshay Kumar's Rajiv and Sanjana played by Katrina Kaif. But what could have been a simple love story goes haywire thanks to Sanjana's brother being an underworld don and Rajiv's uncle being an honest doctor. The film has several iconic scenes that have also been immortalised as memes.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Disney + Hotstar

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa is no doubt a horror-comedy film, the setting is a family reunion of sorts in an imposing ancestral home. With the right mix of comedy, horror, romance and thrills, this is a perfect weekend watch.

Tell us your pick from the list.