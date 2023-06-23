5 Thalapathy Vijay Films That Will Make Your Weekend

Instagrammed by Vijay. (Courtesy: Vijay)

Thalapathy Vijay is a name in Indian cinema that needs no introduction. The actor has impressed audiences for decades with his impeccable performances and towering on-screen presence. The actor is no stranger to record-breaking blockbusters and a massive fan following. His filmography boasts a diverse range of movies ranging from romance to action. On June 22, his 49th birthday, the first look poster of his upcoming film was shared online by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, if the poster of the action thriller has left you asking for more, we have some good news for you. We have curated a list of some of Thalapathy Vijay's best works that are worth a watch and several rewatches.

Take a look:

Pokkiri – MX Player

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Pokkiri is one of Vijay's most popular films. The film, which features the actor opposite Asin, is an action thriller that was designed to showcase Vijay's strengths as an entertainer. The film, which was a huge commercial success, continues to be one of the most-loved films of the actor.

Mersal – Disney + Hotstar

Atlee's Mersal has Vijay in a triple role and exhibited his versatility as a performer. Watch the film for the gripping story, powerful dialogues, and Vijay's inimitable screen presence.

Ghilli – Aha

Considered to be one of Vijay's best works, this 2004 film is one that needs no introduction. The film featuring Vijay alongside Trisha, ran for more than 200 days at the box office. It has action, romance and drama. Need we say more?

Thuppakki - Aha

Thuppakki, one of Vijay's most popular films, is an edge-of-the-seat action thriller that follows the journey of an army officer on a mission to eradicate a terrorist network. Vijay slips into the role with ease, making the A.R film a must watch.

Thulladha Manamum Thullum – YouTube

Thulladha Manamum Thullum is one Vijay's most popular films. The movie features Vijay as a struggling singer who had to battle a series of unfortunate events to make his dream come true. But does he achieve his goals? Well, you have to watch the movie to find out.

Tell us your pick from the list.