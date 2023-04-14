Weekend Binge: After Shaakuntalam, Watch These 5 Fantasy-Mythological Dramas

Aishwarya in a still from PS-1. (courtesy: YouTube)

Is there anything Samantha Ruth Prabhu cannot do? We think not. After her performance as Raji in Family Man 2, Samantha has displayed her versatility as an actress with Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. The film is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by the legendary poet-playwright Kalidasa, and features Samantha in the titular role. Given the scale of the film, it is only natural for the movie to leave you asking for more. There is also no dearth of such films in India, given that it is a land of myths and legends that have been passed down from generation to generation for thousands of years. This rich culture has given rise to a rich tapestry of fantasy and mythical stories that are just waiting to be brought to life on the big screen. Over the years, Indian filmmakers have attempted to do just that, with varying degrees of success.

To make your weekend a lot simpler, we have curated a list of five fantasy-mythical dramas that you can stream and enjoy from the comforts of your home.

1. Ponniyin Selvan: I – Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan: I directed by Mani Ratnam is a Tamil-language epic historical action-adventure film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie revolves around the fight for the Chola kingdom with a heart-breaking love story at the core of it all. The cast includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal.

2. Baahubali franchise – Disney+Hotstar

The Baahubali franchise (Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion) is probably the most successful and popular Indian fantasy film series of all time. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the films tell the story of a young man named Shivudu who learns about his past and his true identity as the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati. The films are visually stunning and feature breathtaking action sequences, as well as a great soundtrack.

3. Tumbbad – Eros Now

This horror-fantasy film tells the story of a young boy who discovers a hidden treasure guarded by a demonic entity. In addition to the compelling story, Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, features great visuals and a haunting soundtrack.

4. Urumi – Zee5

Directed by Santosh Sivan, this Malayalam-language film is a historical fiction about a group of warriors who seek revenge against the Portuguese who killed their families. The film features great visual effects and a great performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

5. Magadheera – Aha

Magadheera is a Telugu-language film directed by S.S. Rajamouli follows a warrior named Kala Bhairava who is killed in battle, only to be reincarnated 400 years later as a motorcycle stuntman named Harsha. Harsha discovers that he has been reincarnated to avenge the death of his past self, and sets out to do so. The film features great action sequences and a compelling storyline.

Enjoy your weekend with these fun watches. You can thank us later!