Nothing, Just Ravi Teja And Shilpa Shetty Dancing In Style To Ek Dum Ek Dum

Ravi Teja is super busy with the promotion campaign of his action-thriller Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film will be released on October 20. The actor's recent stop was the reality TV show India's Got Talent 10. The highly anticipated episode will air on the upcoming weekend. During his stint on the sets of India's Got Talent 10, the actor didn't miss the opportunity to collaborate with reality show host, actress Shilpa Shetty. Ravi Teja performed the Ek Dum Ek Dum hookstep challenge with the Bollywood star. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a yellow saree. Moments later, Ravi Teja joins the actress. They are seen grooving to peppy beats. The song, Ek Dum Ek Dum, is from Ravi Teja's upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The video was shared by Shilpa Shetty, in a collaborative post, with Ravi Teja on Instagram. “Hum toh Ek dum fidaa hain aur aap? [We are completely swooned, what about you?]” read the caption.

Shilpa Shetty also posted the same video on X (earlier called Twitter). Reacting to the clip, Ravi Teja wrote, “Absolutely loved meeting you Shilpa Shetty and dancing with you for #EkDumEkDumHookStep was Lol hahaha.” Take a look:

Tiger Nageswara Rao marks Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's big screen debut. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Murali Sharma. Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Shedding light on Tiger Nageswara Rao's storyline, Anupam Kher told news agency ANI, "Our film isn't based on what is documented on Tiger Nageswara Rao, everything portrayed about him is just an adaptation of hearsay and rumours. That's why the tagline says 'based on true rumours'. I have played an IB officer in 5-6 movies in the last 10 years but the approach to this role was different as it's a period film from the 70-80s."