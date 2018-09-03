Warning: This Pic Of Sunny Leone And Daughter Nisha Will Give You Major Feels

Sunny Leone with Nisha Kaur Weber. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone )

Actress Sunny Leone is a doting mother and she is often seen documenting her love for her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber on social media and her latest Instagram post is not an exception. On Sunday night, Sunny shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter Nisha. In the picture, Sunny can be seen admiring her little munchkin as she peeps outside the window. Sunny wrote: "If she only knew how much I really love her. My little angel from God!" Sunny's post garnered lots of love from fans and over 6 lakh likes on Instagram.

Nisha frequently features on her mother's Instagram profile. Remember the post that Sunny shared on Nisha's "one-year gotcha" anniversary? Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha and adopted from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra last year. Sunny captioned the post: "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us. Today is your 1 year gotcha anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world. I love you very much."

Earlier this year, Sunny Leone even shared a picture of the crystal painting, that she especially made fro her daughter Nisha. She wrote: "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!"

How can we forget to mention the picture, in which Sunny promised to "protect" her little daughter from everything evil."

Other than Nisha, Sunny and Daniel are also parents to Asher and Noah, who they welcomed via surrogacy earlier this year.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently seen as a host in the eleventh season of the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny was last seen in the web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The second season of the show will premiere on September 18.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 5. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. She has also been a part of Bollywood films such as Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.