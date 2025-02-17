A <i>War</i> Reunion: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor At <i>The Roshans'</i> Success Party

It goes without saying that War is one of the biggest hits of Hrithik Roshan's career. But did you know the War team recently had a mini-reunion?

It all went down at the success bash of The Roshans – the Netflix documentary exploring the lives of Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan. The event saw many stars coming together to celebrate the Roshan legacy.

Among the attendees were War director Siddharth Anand and actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. At one point, the trio reunited with Hrithik for a special group photo. While Hrithik and Tiger kept it casual and cool, Siddharth rocked a semi-formal look and Vaani stunned in a white dress.

In a joint Instagram post, Siddharth Anand, Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan posted the image on Instagram. The side note read, “Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar.”

Reacting to the post, actor Akshay Oberoi posted red hearts and fire emojis. Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, also dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Released in 2019, War was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the film also featured Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Dipannita Sharma in key roles.

The sequel to War, titled War 2, is in the works! Hrithik Roshan is returning for the second instalment, while Kiara Advani and Jr NTR are the new additions to the franchise. War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

In October last year, Kiara Advani shared a picture from the sets of War 2 on her Instagram Stories. The photo showed the actress and director Ayan Mukerji twinning in white. The duo was flashing big smiles at the camera. The caption read, "Holy Sunday.” Click here for the full story.

War 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025.