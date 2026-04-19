Viral Video: Woman Slaps Ice Spice At LA Restaurant, Rapper To Take Legal Action

Rapper Ice Spice was allegedly attacked at a McDonald's in Los Angeles last week. A video of the same is doing the rounds on the Internet.

A Woman Slapped Ice Spice

The incident began inside the restaurant, where Ice Spice sat with a friend. A woman approached and repeatedly asked where she was from.

After Ice Spice replied, the woman allegedly slapped her, leading to a physical altercation.

Videos show people shouting, shoving tables, and causing chaos inside.

The fight spilt outside, drawing more people. One video captures Ice Spice arguing with a man amid the disorder.

Ice Spice To Take Legal Action

Ice Spice's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed legal action.

In a statement to Billboard, he said, "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions."

He added, "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their apparent lack of appropriate security." Cohen noted the attackers seemed to want it "to go viral" and said restaurant footage would aid the case.

The woman, who identified herself as Vayah, told TMZ her side: "Ice Spice was just being rude. She was like, 'Why are you over here? You could leave.' Then she calls me a bi. So after she calls me a bi, I hit her."

Vayah also claimed Ice Spice threw her friend's phone, cracking its screen.

On the work front, Ice Spice has no new solo single in 2026. Her latest release was Thootie with TOKISCHA in December last year.

