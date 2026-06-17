Viral: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao And Bride-To-Be Gauri Spratt Share A Laugh Inside Car

Ahead of Aamir Khan's July wedding to Gauri Spratt, ex-wife Kiran Rao shared a happy moment with the bride-to-be that quickly went viral. In the video, Aamir, Gauri and Kiran are seen seated in a car. While Aamir sits beside the driver, Kiran and Gauri share a laugh in the back seat. They were joined by son Azaad.

Notably, Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta, second wife Kiran Rao and bride-to-be Gauri attended the 25th‑anniversary celebrations of the Oscar‑winning Lagaan on Saturday.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has spent most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. As per the profile, she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She has a seven-year-old child, according to reports.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental‑health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co‑parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Over the past year, Aamir and Gauri made several joint appearances, including at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.