Vijay's Bigil Poster Is 2019's Most Retweeted Tweet In Entertainment

Vijay's tweet "also became the Tweet that received the most retweets with comments," said Twitter India

Vijay had shared this poster in June this year (courtesy actorvijay)

New Delhi:

Twitter India summed up the year 2019 with some interesting data on Tuesday, among them was 2019's Top Tweet in Entertainment. Little did actor Vijay, who surely enjoys a humongous fan-following, know that his tweet sharing the poster of sports action film Bigil would become the Most Retweeted Tweet in Entertainment in India Twitter trends for the year 2019. Vijay's tweet "also became the tweet that received the most retweets with comments," said Twitter India. A quick trip to Vijay's timeline revealed that the tweet posted in June this year, had over 101.7 thousand retweets and 216.4 thousand likes as of Tuesday afternoon. Vijay's Bigil, made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, collected an estimated amount of Rs 285-300 crore at the box office after its release in October. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's tweet on MS Dhoni's birthday became the Top Tweet in Sports.

And guess what? "#Bigil" was also one of the Top Hashtags on Twitter India this year, ranking at #6 with "#AvengersEndGame at #8. PS -Twitter also added this disclaimer about its rankings: "Ranked by number of unique authors discussing on Twitter from Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2019."

Meanwhile, Vijay also featured at #5 amongst the most popular entertainment celebrity profiles (male) on Twitter while south filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the director of Bigil, ranked at #10. The list of Top 10 Entertainment handles in India was topped by Amitabh Bachchan (no surprises there) with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking up the next spots in this order.

The list of Top 10 Female Celebrity profiles was led by Sonakshi Sinha, then Anushka Sharma and 90-year-old legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The list also features Archana Kalpathi at #4, who is the creative producer of Vijay's film Bigil.

Some of the other top trends on Twitter India this year 2019 include ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission, the Lok Sabha Elections, Cricket World Cup, Article 370 and the Ayodhya Verdict.

Highlights

  • Vijay's tweet is originally dated June 21
  • Vijay is also one of the top 10 male celebs on Twitter India 2019
  • "#Bigil" also features on top hashtag trends

