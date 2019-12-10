Vijay's Bigil Poster Is 2019's Most Retweeted Tweet In Entertainment

Vijay had shared this poster in June this year (courtesy actorvijay)

Twitter India summed up the year 2019 with some interesting data on Tuesday, among them was 2019's Top Tweet in Entertainment. Little did actor Vijay, who surely enjoys a humongous fan-following, know that his tweet sharing the poster of sports action film Bigil would become the Most Retweeted Tweet in Entertainment in India Twitter trends for the year 2019. Vijay's tweet "also became the tweet that received the most retweets with comments," said Twitter India. A quick trip to Vijay's timeline revealed that the tweet posted in June this year, had over 101.7 thousand retweets and 216.4 thousand likes as of Tuesday afternoon. Vijay's Bigil, made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, collected an estimated amount of Rs 285-300 crore at the box office after its release in October. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's tweet on MS Dhoni's birthday became the Top Tweet in Sports.

This also became the Tweet that received the most Retweets with comments. https://t.co/EJNKrKiHDB — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

And guess what? "#Bigil" was also one of the Top Hashtags on Twitter India this year, ranking at #6 with "#AvengersEndGame at #8. PS -Twitter also added this disclaimer about its rankings: "Ranked by number of unique authors discussing on Twitter from Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2019."

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak - 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Vijay also featured at #5 amongst the most popular entertainment celebrity profiles (male) on Twitter while south filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the director of Bigil, ranked at #10. The list of Top 10 Entertainment handles in India was topped by Amitabh Bachchan (no surprises there) with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking up the next spots in this order.

And these men were the most Tweeted handles in entertainment #ThisHappened2019pic.twitter.com/PFL92ThJg9 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

The list of Top 10 Female Celebrity profiles was led by Sonakshi Sinha, then Anushka Sharma and 90-year-old legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The list also features Archana Kalpathi at #4, who is the creative producer of Vijay's film Bigil.

These women topped the entertainment charts #ThisHappened2019pic.twitter.com/sxR7AW9b5y — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Some of the other top trends on Twitter India this year 2019 include ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission, the Lok Sabha Elections, Cricket World Cup, Article 370 and the Ayodhya Verdict.