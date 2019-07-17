Veteran Bengali Actor Swarup Dutta Dies At 78

Swarup Dutta had got his first break in Tapan Sinha's Apanjan (courtesy Sujan_Speak)

Highlights The actor had been suffering from age-related ailments He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday Swarup Dutta is survived by wife and son, who is an actor

Veteran Bengali actor Swarup Dutta, best known for his versatile roles in films of the 1960s and 1970s, died at a city hospital on Wednesday, familymembers said.

Dutta, who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after becoming senseless at home, died at 6.10 am.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He was 78 and survived by wife and son. His son, Sharan Dutta, is also an actor.

The actor had got his first break in Tapan Sinha's Apanjan (1968). The film was set against the political turmoil in West Bengal in the 1960s.

Dutta, who was inspired by Utpal Dutt during his school days in south Kolkata, had also acted with the late thespian in his theatre troupe for long. Some of his best-known movies included Sagina Mahato, Harmonium, Pita Putra and Maa O Meye.

The golden era of Bengali cinema as represented by such stalwarts is fading away, actor Sudipta Chakraborty tweeted while condoling Dutta's death.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.