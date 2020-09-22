Veteran Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Dies Of COVID-19. Renuka Shahane, Shabana Azmi Tweet Tributes

Ashalata Wabgaonkar also worked in theatre (courtesy digambarkamat )

Veteran actress and Marathi theatre personality Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at the age of 79 after battling COVID-19. Actress Renuka Shahane shared a tribute to the late actress in a tweet written in Marathi, which roughly translates to this heart-wrenching message: "Today has been a sad day. COVID-19 took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me, addressing me as 'Baby'. A heartfelt tribute." Shabana Azmi, who worked with Ashalata Wabgaonkar in 1980 movie Apne Paraye, tweeted: "Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with Ashalata Ji in Basu Chatterjee's Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with. Condolences to the family."

Here's how Renuka Shahane and Shabana Azmi remembered the late actress:

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ???????????????? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with #Ashalataji in Basu Chatterjee's #Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with . Condolences to the https://t.co/HuaRz1Oi27.pic.twitter.com/WTgpVQGSES — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 22, 2020

A tweet of condolence was also shared by former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat for Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who was from Goa.

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

As per several reports, Ashalata Wabgaonkar was diagnosed with COVID-19 while shooting for Marathi TV show Aai Kalubai in Maharashtrian city Satara last week. She was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Satara last weekend, where she died on Tuesday. 20 other members of the show have also reportedly tested positive.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar featured in over 100 movies in Hindi and Marathi. Her legacy as a theatre artiste will be remembered for Marathi plays such as Mahananda, Varyavarchi Varaat, Guntata Hridhya He and Chinna. She starred in several acclaimed Bollywood films, some of which are Ahista Ahista, Woh Saat Din, Ankush, Namak Halaal, Shaukeen and Yaadon Ki Kasam . Some of her best known Marathi films include Vahinichi Maya, Umbartha, Navri Mile Navryala and Sutradhar.

Ashalata Wabgaokar also authored the book Gard Sabhowati, which documented her journey as an actress in the film industry.