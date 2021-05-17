Veteran Actor KD Chandran Dies At 84, Daughter Sudhaa Chandran Writes: 'Till We Meet Again...'

KD Chandran died on Sunday (courtesy sudhaachandran )

Veteran actor KD Chandran, who was the father of actress Sudhaa Chandran, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. KD Chandran was 84 and was admitted to the hospital on May 12 because of advanced kidney related ailments, the report added. On Sunday, a hospital source confirmed the news of KD Chandran's death to PTI and said: "He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest." KD Chandran was best known for starring in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Tere Mere Sapne, Koi... Mil Gaya and Shararat, among others.

Late night on Sunday, KD Chandran's daughter Sudhaa Chandran mourned her father in an emotional send-off note posted on Instagram. Remembering her "Appa," Sudhaa Chandran wrote: "Goodbye, Appa... till we meet again. So proud to be your daughter... I promise you that I will follow your principles and experiences and your values till the last breath of my life. But I must confess a part of me has gone with you Appa. Ravi and Sudha love you to eternity.... prayers to god that I should be born as your daughter again. Om shanti."

Condolence messages for KD Chandran poured in on Sudhaa Chandran's post from the likes of Aashka Goradia, Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra and others.

KD Chandran was best remembered for featuring in the popular TV show Star Bestsellers. KD Chandran starred in the 10th episode titled Gulmohar in the series, which was directed by Niranjan Thaday. KD Chandran also featured in films such as When One Falls In Love and China Gate.

(With PTI inputs)