Varun Dhawan Prepares Halwa For Dad David Dhawan. The Director's Review Is Worth A Watch

Varun Dhawan shared this picture. (courtesy: varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has already garnered praise for his acting and dancing skills, is also a cook, perhaps a good one. No, it's not we who say it. Filmmaker and Varun Dhawan's father, David Dhawan reviewed the halwa prepared by Varun Dhawan and his reaction is melting our hearts. The October actor uploaded a video on his Instagram wall on Saturday where we can see him feeding his father a bowl of halwa. The actor can be heard asking, "Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?" to which David Dhawan replies, "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also." The post is captioned "Dad reviewing my halwa". Check out the video here.

The video capturing a sweet moment between this father-son duo is being liked by numerous social media users. Many from the film fraternity have also appreciated the post. One of them is actor Karisma Kapoor, who commented "Davidji ur the cutest @varundvn." Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan have worked together in many movies of the 90s namely, Judwaa (1997), Hero No.1 (1997), Biwi No.1 (1999), etc.

Almost a month back, Varun Dhawan, who happens to be Samantha's Citadel co-star had stood up for her against a vile tweet from a verified Twitter handle that claimed that the actress has "lost her charm and glow". "U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait. Feel bad for u son. Also, glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing" read the actor's tweet. Take a look.

U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . 🙏 https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

On January 24, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple, who got married on January 24, 2021, hosted an intimate bash at their residence. The bash was attended by their industry friends, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan (Varun's Coolie No. 1 co-star), Janhvi Kapoor (Varun's Bawaal co-star), Karan Johar, Varun's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. Once again, Arjun-Malaika stole the limelight with their appearance. The couple twinned in black ensembles and looked adorable.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a fashion designer, got married on January 24 in 2021 after dating for several years. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Take a look.

The Badlapur actor will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's social drama film Bawaal opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. Varun Dhawan is also set to headline Prime Video's Indian original series within the Citadel franchise. The international series is being headlined by Priyanka Chopra and it is being directed by the Russo Brothers.