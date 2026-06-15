Oliver Tree’s Final Social Media Posts From Brazil Surface After Death In Tragic Crash

US singer Oliver Tree shared moments from his first trip to Brazil on social media days before his tragic death in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on June 14. Instagram posts showed him and friends in Rio enjoying the visit.

He was among six people killed after two helicopters collided. Influencer Iae Break and Tree shared a joint video on Instagram just one day before Tree's death, captioned, "An American's first time in Brazil."

The 32-year-old was on a world tour when the crash occurred on Sunday. One of the helicopters then fell onto the car park of a dealership, setting many vehicles ablaze.

The playful video showed Tree getting a haircut and jokingly calling himself “Neymar,” referencing the Brazilian soccer star. He is also seen cooking, holding a replica of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, playing football and riding motorcycle, capturing a lighthearted mood in Rio de Janeiro.

Born Oliver Tree Nickell in Santa Cruz, California, the singer was famous for his distinctive bowl haircut. As part of the tour, he performed in São Paulo on June 6 and had dates for Lisbon on July 1, the People reported.

The musician, who has more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram, released his latest studio album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, on April 24. His debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, came out in 2020.

According to reports from CNN Brazil and The Associated Press, Tree was among six people killed in the crash. Two pilots were among the deceased. Authorities from Rio de Janeiro's Military Fire Department said one helicopter crashed into a car dealership parking lot, triggering a fire and setting around 20 vehicles ablaze. A purported video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

Other victims included Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim (known as “Gaspi”), Lucas Vignale, and Lucas Brito Chaves. The pilots were identified as Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, according to CNN Brazil.

The authorities are investigating the matter and looking into the cause of the crash.