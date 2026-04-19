UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Says "More Films Like <i>Krishnavataram</i> Should Be Made", Director Reacts

The makers of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) recently met Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. Following the meeting, the film's director, Hardik Gajjar, opened up about his response to the movie. The Chief Minister expressed his support for the project. He also emphasised the importance of cinema in showcasing India's history and spiritual heritage, particularly for younger audiences.

In an interaction with ANI, Hardik Gajjar thanked the Uttar Pradesh administration for allowing them to film at Krishna Janmabhoomi. He said, "Dhanyawad karna chahta hu UP ke prashashan ka hume krishna janma bhoomi pe shoot karne ka permission dene ke liye. Hum bohot aabhari hai. Bohot acha laga Yogi ji se mil ke jo marg darshan unhone diya or jo support hume mila krishna bhoomi par is film ke launch par [I want to thank the Uttar Pradesh administration for granting us permission to shoot at Krishna Janmabhoomi. We are very grateful. It was a pleasure to meet Yogi ji and appreciate his guidance and the support he provided us at the launch of this film at Krishna Janmabhoomi]."

The director further revealed CM Yogi's reaction to the film. "Yogi ji se ye updesh bhi mila ki aisi aur movies ban ni chahiye jaha pe bharat ki sanskriti ko kalatamak or bhavya roop se bana ke antarashtriya star pe dikhaya jaye. Is se society mai bhi acha or prernadayak message jayega [Yogi ji also said that more films should be made that showcase Indian culture artistically and elegantly on an international stage. This will also send a positive and inspiring message to society]," he added.

Yogi Adityanath backing the #Krishnavataram team with a clear message.



This is our history, not mythology ???? pic.twitter.com/ZCX5g7N6xE — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) April 17, 2026

Earlier, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of Krishnavataram. It brings together several facets of Lord Krishna's story, including his intense emotional connection with Radha, his royal union with Rukmini, and his relationship with Satyabhama. The trailer hints that the film will weave together these storylines as distinct phases of Krishna's life and relationships.

Krishnavataram features Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini and Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama. The film is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. The first part of a planned trilogy will be released in theatres on May 7.