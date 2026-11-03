Director Aakash Kaushik Reveals Sunny Deol's <i>Border Inspired <i>Udta Teer</i>

Aakash Kaushik recently made his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Udta Teer. The film, which released on October 23, draws inspiration from patriotic cinema but takes a rather unconventional approach to the genre.

The filmmaker revealed that his love for patriotic films like Border led him to imagine a scenario where India's neighbours would say slogans such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He also spoke about how the out-of-the-box concept came to him and why he was excited to bring it to the screen.

"I've been a fan of patriotic films all my life, with Border being one of my favourites. We have always seen Sunny (Deol) paaji and all the heroes say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind'. Experiencing those moments brings us so much joy," Aakash said in an interview with Free Press Journal.

He added, "That is when I thought, what if I could get our neighbours to say these words? That is when the idea popped into my head, and I was instantly very excited about it. I knew it was a very out-of-the-box idea and that it would work really well."

Aakash Kaushik also spoke about the challenges he faced while making the film as a first-time director. He said, "Being a first-time director comes with its challenges, but it is also an incredibly joyful experience because it's been such a beautiful journey. Even when I started off as a writer, it took some time for people to have faith in me. I was very blessed to have such supportive producers and a star cast who believed in me and showed tremendous faith in me."

The filmmaker described Udta Teer as a movie that does not follow a conventional format, as it switched between multiple genres. "I'm sure there were initially some butterflies in everybody's stomach, but everyone was supportive. I feel so happy seeing the love the film is receiving. I just hope the producers make lots of money and that the film continues to receive all the love it is getting," he added.

Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand and the late Mukul Dev in key roles. The film has grossed over Rs 50 crore in India.

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