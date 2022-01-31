Tumse Pyaar Karke: T-Series To Release A New Song On Valentine's Day

Tumse Pyaar Karke Tulsi Kumars new single is her Valentines gift to her fans

Tumse Pyaar Karke: T-Series To Release A New Song On Valentine's Day

Highlights

  • 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' will release on Valentine's Day
  • It is produced by T-Series
  • The song is composed by Payal Dev
New Delhi:

Tulsi Kumar is all set to make you reminisce your teenage love with her latest release, Tumse Pyaar Karke produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The love song also reunites Tulsi Kumar with Jubin Nautiyal as they last flagged off the third season of T-Series MixTape Rewind.

This Valentine's Day, Tulsi gifts her fans this love song penned by Kunaal Vermaa, with a romantic melody composed by Payal Dev. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon, Tumse Pyaar Karke takes audiences through the rush of young love and the innocence and purity of it.

v8gsiv4o

Says Tulsi Kumar, "The month of February is truly the month of love with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Tumse Pyaar Karke depicts the rush and intoxication of being in love…it's beautiful, simple and sweet and the perfect song to celebrate this Valentine's Day.”

5k8g7i08

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal with music by Payal Dev. Directed by Navjit Buttar and starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon the song will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 1st February,2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

.