Trending Pics From Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton at their wedding. (courtesy gwenstefani)

Highlights The couple got married at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch

They met in the year 2015

They met on the sets of 'The Voice'

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are now married and pictures from their intimate wedding are all over the Internet. They shared the big news on social media by sharing identical posts on their respective Instagram handles and the pictures are dreamy in every sense. Gwen Stefani shared the pictures and she captioned them: "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true! Blake Shelton, I love you." The couple announced their engagement in October 2020. According to a Page Six report, the two got married on Saturday at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing on a golf cart decorated with white tulle. Gwen Stefani accentuated her bridal look with boots underneath. Another shot of the couple kissing, happens to be from their wedding ceremony.

See the trending pictures from the couple's dreamy wedding here:

Earlier, Gwen Stefani teased her Instafam by sharing a glimpse of her bridal look. "July 3rd 2021," she wrote with a heart emoji. Take a look at her post here:

Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as judges on NBC's reality showThe Voice. They have collaborated on tracks such as Nobody But You, Happy Anywhere and You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Last year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton quarantined together and even teamed up for the track Happy Anywhere in January 2020 and Nobody But You in July of that same year. In October, Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani and she said yes.