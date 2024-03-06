Trending: Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spotted In A Brand New Bald Look

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: santoshamsuresh)

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga left his fans in shock as he was spotted in a brand new look at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. It so happened that on Wednesday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has directed blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy etc, visited Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The director was pictured as he was exiting the temple in a bald and clean-shaven look. Sandeep Reddy Vanga was wearing a blue kurta with a pink scarf. When a few of his fans met him at the temple, he clicked photographs with them. Upon being asked about the next film he was working on, the director named Spirit, his movie starring Prabhas.

Take a look at the video below:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal made all kinds of right noises at the box office. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, the director opened up about his wife and son's take on the movie. Sandeep shared a hilarious incident about how he had to make some edits so his little one could watch the film. He said, "To hum log kya kiya, hard disk me, jo scene nahi dikhana chahiye, usko kaat ke, alag edit dikhaya usko. New year ke time, Goa me dikhaya tha. [We took a hard drive, cut out all some scenes and showed him a different edit. He watched it during New Year's in Goa.] He saw the film, but I have chopped all the A-rated scenes." Describing his son's reaction, Sandeep added, "He found the underwear action scene incredibly funny."

FYI: Animal won a total of 5 Filmfare awards. But, the female lead, Rashmika Mandanna, didn't receive a nomination. In the same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about his reaction to Rashmika's absence from the Best Actress nominations. Talking about her performance, he said, “It is not an easy performance, what I believed. She was giggling, laughing. She is going mad. She is going crazy. That was not easy. It is an 11-minute scene. She was holding the scene.”

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal features a stunning star cast including Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Netflix.