Trap Trailer: M Night Shyamalan's Film Takes You Into A World Of Deception And Suspense

A still from Trap trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

M. Night Shyamalan is known for his knack for crafting captivating premises, and his upcoming film Trap is no exception. With a trailer that plays out like a gripping thriller, M. Night Shyamalan introduces a wickedly ingenious plot twist. The makers of the film unveiled its trailer on Friday (April 19). Picture this: a father takes his daughter to a concert featuring her favourite singer Lady Raven, the excitement palpable as they enter the venue. But as the father steps away momentarily, the atmosphere shifts, and it becomes clear that something sinister is at play. What unfolds is a chilling revelation that turns the disaster trope on its head—the father, played by Josh Hartnett, is not just an innocent bystander caught in the chaos, he's the very serial killer everyone is trying to apprehend.

Take a look at the trailer here.

Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock, and Ashwin Rajan in association with Warner Bros, Trap features a stellar cast including Josh Hartnett as the father/The Butcher, Ariel Donoghue as his daughter, and Saleka Shyamalan as Lady Raven. It also stars Hayley Mills and Allison Pill in key roles.

ICYDK, Trap will showcase Saleka, an R&B singer and one of M. Night Shyamalan's daughters, in the role of Lady Raven. The character's concert sets the stage for the gripping events of the story. Additionally, the film subtly gives a nod to M. Night Shyamalan's other daughter, Ishana. Eagle-eyed viewers also caught a glimpse of a billboard for The Watchers in the background of the trailer.

For the uninitiated, Ishana is making her directorial debut with The Watchers, a supernatural horror film. She has also written the film. Scheduled for release on June 7 in India, the film promises to captivate audiences with its eerie tale.

Trap is slated for release on August 9.