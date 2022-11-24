Tom Holland, Zendaya 'Planning For A Real Future Together': Report

The two stars first met in 2016

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who have been dating for more than a year, are reportedly planning to "settle down" and taking their relationship "seriously". US Magazine said in a report that the two Spider-Man stars are getting closer all the time and seem "serious and permanent".

"They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," the outlet quoted a source as saying. However, it did not reveal who the source is.

With this development, excited fans are hinting that the British actor and the Euphoria actress might be planning to tie the knot soon.

The stars first met in 2016 when they were cast as Spider-Man and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours soon started circulating that they were dating but the co-stars refrained neither confirming nor denying their relationship. Their relationship was confirmed when the paparazzi caught them sharing kisses inside a car, in July 2021. US Weekly reported that the pair were completely unaware of the photographer clicking their pictures.

Despite the pictures, the couple chose to not speak much about their relationship and decided to keep things private. The English actor admitted it was "very nerve-wracking" to pursue relationships in the public eye.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world ... We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," Mr Holland told GQ in November 2021.

"It's not a conversation that I can have without her," he added when asked to discuss their relationship more. "You know, I respect her too much to say ... This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

However, in a separate interview with Teen Vogue in November 2021, the actor confessed he plans on getting married and having children. He admitted that he's 'happy and in love', and also hinted that he might not commit his life to acting and maybe focus on just his family.