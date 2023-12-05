To Manish Malhotra, 57 Today, Adorable Birthday Wishes From Kajol, Karan Johar And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra rang in his 57th birthday on Tuesday with wishes from his near and dear ones from the film fraternity. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has worked closely with the designer in several of his blockbuster films, posted a picture with the designer alongside a hilarious note. It read, "Happy birthday my bff for 30 years. Love you Manish. If positivity and sheer joy of living had a face, it would be yours. With that jawline that can slice a bread. A botox free face that looks this young needs a museum of its own. Love you so much."

See what BFF Karan posted:

Others from the film fraternity including friends Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra also wished the fashion designer on his big day.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Kajol in her birthday post for friend Manish wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my always super dapper dressed friend Manish Malhotra . Who somehow even while going ahead and achieving all these wonderful things in his life remained the same through it all. Like literally."'

Kareena Kapoor, in her wish for Manish wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest darling Manu. I know everyone says it but it's the truth.... there truly is no one like you.. loyal, fun and the most loving forver friend. Love you so muhc."

Kriti Sanon on the other hand posted an adorable picture with Manish Malhotra and wrote, "Wish you happiness, love and light always. Your passion, your excitement for life and your beautiful heart inspire me. Stay amazing."

Parineeti Chopra, a close friend of Manish Malhotra also wished him, who had designed her wedding outfit this September. Her wish read, "Happy birthday to my sweetest. There's no one like you M. Love you."

See what she posted below:

Earlier this month, Manish Malhotra shared the exciting news about Bun Tikki on Instagram. Alongside a picture featuring the star cast, including Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman, the producer wrote, “The Great Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman both I have been a huge fan of (red heart emojis).. from their movies to their songs to their clothes (starstruck emoji) They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love (starstruck emoji) It's gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate STAGE5 production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari (red heart emojis) and starring with them is the Uber talented Abhay Deol (red heart emojis).. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us.”

This year, Manish Malhotra also officially launched his production house, Stage 5 Production.