'This Is Scary,' Tweets Rapper Krsna After IPL Anthem Plagiarising Controversy

Rapper Krishna Kaul, popularly known by his stage name Krsna (KR$NA), who has alleged that the IPL anthem Aayenge Hum Wapas has been plagiarised from his 2017 rap song Dekho Kaun Aaya Wapas, in his latest tweet slammed the decision of the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), which has ruled that the two songs in question are different. The rapper tweeted on Thursday morning, "I just got word that 'Music Composer's Association of India' has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani," he added the hashtag #IPLanthemcopied to his post. Krsna's tweet arrived just after IPL 2020 anthem's composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe denied that the track Aayenge Hum Vapas was plagiarised during an interaction with news agency ANI and shared the certificate of Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), which states that his song is an original composition.

This is scary! I just got word that 'Music Composer's Association of India' has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! #IPLanthemcopied — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, during an interaction with ANI, Pranav Ajayrao Malpe said, "I would like to share with you a certificate from the Music Composer's Association of India which is based on the findings of four well-known music composers who compared the two songs. The certificate clearly clarifies that there is no similarity between the two songs."

Earlier this week, Krsna tweeted, "Hey guys, IPL has plagiarised my song Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas and created Aayenge Hum Wapas as this year's anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness. They cannot get away with this."

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" and created "Aayenge Hum Wapas" as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHShttps://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020