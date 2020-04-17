This Actress, Volunteering As A Nurse At Mumbai Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares 'Gut-Wrenching' Experience

Shikha Malhotra wrote a lengthy post about working as a nurse (courtesy officialhumansofbombay)

Shikha Malhotra, a trained nurse, and actress by profession, shared her heart-touching story of dealing with COVID-19 patients as a volunteer at a BMC-run hospital in Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak in a Humans Of Bombay post. Shikha Malhotra, who appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Fan and recently released Hindi-Rajasthani period film Kaanchli Life In A Slough, in posts on her Instagram had earlier revealed she has a nursing degree from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College. In her post for Humans Of Bombay, she opened up about her decision to volunteer as a nurse at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital a day after the lockdown was imposed in India. "The day after lockdown was announced, I set out to find a hospital to volunteer in. I had a nursing degree, but took up acting after it. Still, when COVID-19 broke out, I'd never felt stronger about volunteering as a nurse. I finally found an isolation ward in Balasaheb hospital," she began her post with these words.

"I began working as a nursing officer the next day. That meant ensuring patients took their medicines and ate on time and being in the ward all day. My first patient was a seven-month-old baby. When I saw him, playing in his crib, oblivious of what was going on, my heart melted. Since then, he's been my biggest motivation to go to work. Luckily, he's asymptomatic," she added.

Shikha Malhotra talked about getting emotionally invested with patients at the hospital: "But on the flip side, since I joined, I've gotten emotionally attached to the patients." However, her touching post also comes with the most "gut-wrenching" bit about dealing with COVID-19 patients: "I never imagined I'd witness life and death so closely. The most gut-wrenching part is that patients' families don't get to see them and some don't even get to say goodbye. This is a hard time for all of us and the only thing we can do is not take our lives for granted. Take a moment everyday to be grateful for everything you have. Breathe, have hope and remind your family and friends that you love them. This too shall pass," she wrote.

India has over 13,380 positive cases of the coronavirus with Maharashtra being the worst affected state. The country is in lockdown till May 3.