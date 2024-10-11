Kabir Bedi On Increasing Entourage Costs: "Demands Of Actors On Producers Are Very Wrong"

The topic of high entourage fees charged by actors has come up multiple times in the past few months. The latest celebrity to express his opinion on the matter is none other than Kabir Bedi. The veteran actor spoke about how actors are demanding excessive amounts from producers. He said, “See I have an attendant and a makeup man, and my charges are very much reasonable. I don't demand anything more. I believe that the demands of actors on producers are very wrong,” in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

“I feel these are baseless demands. Fine, the producer needs to pay for your makeup, hair, and an attendant maybe too. But any demand apart from this doesn't make sense. This is an actor's responsibility if they want publicity, cameras and social media specialists. It's not the producers' job to do so,” Kabir Bedi added.

Kabir Bedi added that this issue is particularly unique to India. “Internationally, you need to use the producer's given makeup people only unless you are an A-lister. Most producers pay for your makeup, hair and attendance only if you happen to be a big personality. I feel it should come to India as well,” he shared.

In addition to his work in movies like Kurbaan, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and Dilwale, Kabir Bedi has also appeared in many international projects, including The Archer: Fugitive from the Empire, La tigre è ancora viva: Sandokan alla riscossa! and The Thief of Baghdad.

Last month, Karan Johar also talked about the high entourage fees paid to actors. “All the actors, who are charging, for what they charge for a big multiverse, they have to look at the way. Everybody has to come and make a film together and make it happen. We must tell all kinds of stories and Hindi Cinema is craving for all kinds of content that must be told. But the thing is that movies don't do the numbers. And they collapse and then you are not getting the ability to make that film. Superstars are no longer a reason for a movie to open,” he said at The Hollywood Reporter India's roundtable discussion. Click here to read in detail.