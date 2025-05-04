The Surprise Guest At AR Rahman's Mumbai Concert Was... (Drum Roll Please)... Dhanush

AR Rahman, as part of his Wonderment Tour, performed at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium on Saturday. During the concert, the music composer delighted fans by bringing out a special guest on stage. And, it was none other than South star, Dhanush.

The duo delivered a powerful live rendition of the song Adangaatha Asuran from Dhanush's film Raayan. The track, composed by AR Rahman, has been penned by Dhanush.

On Sunday, the actor shared a glimpse of the concert on Instagram. The candid image featured the duo standing on stage. While the actor wore an all-black ensemble, AR Rahman dressed up in a red jacket, black t-shirt and black pants.

In the caption, Dhanush wrote, "An absolute honour @arrahman sir."

On the work front, AR Rahman and Dhanush will collaborate again for the Anand L Rai directorial Tere Ishk Mein. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa. Tere Ishk Mein features Kriti Sanon in a lead role.

Back in February, Dhanush was captured filming for Tere Ishk Mein at Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi. In a video circulating online, the actor was seen shooting on campus while students lined up in long queues to catch a glimpse of the star.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will be released on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil.

In addition to Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush is preparing for the release of Idly Kadai. The film will hit the theatres on April 10. The actor also has Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa and Mari Selvaraj's tentatively titled D56 in the line-up.