Sarah Shahi Reveals Why Her Kissing Scene With James Gandolfini In Sopranos Felt So Real

Sarah Shahi is looking back at her time on The Sopranos and one particular scene with late actor James Gandolfini remains unforgettable for her. The actress revealed that a kiss she shared with Gandolfini during her guest appearance on the hit series remains one of the best on screen kisses of her career.

Shahi appeared in the show as Sonya, while Gandolfini played the iconic Tony Soprano. She admitted that before filming, she was unsure how their chemistry would work on screen. Once they started working together, her concerns quickly disappeared.

Shahi said Gandolfini brought a presence and energy that made the scenes feel natural. According to Shahi, their connection during filming was so strong that even after the directors called for the scene to end, they kept kissing.

While appearing on The Bossticks podcast, Sarah Shahi recalled, “I did a sex scene with Tony Soprano. One of the best kisses I've ever had. We had this scene where he was so hot and literally, I remember thinking to myself like, ‘How am I going to get turned on by this,' you know 47 year old like large balding man, there's nothing like how is this going to work for me.”

She explained that one of the scenes involved the characters taking mushrooms and she recalled how seriously James Gandolfini took his work. According to her, he liked using realistic props during filming to make scenes feel more genuine. For that particular scene, he wanted the mushrooms to have a strong taste so the actors will react naturally on camera.

“So, there's a scene where I'm sitting on his lap and we're taking these mushrooms and then we have to kiss and when they called cut, we were still kissing. We did it like three, four times and every time like they would call cut and we're still making out,” Sarah Shahi added.

Sarah Shahi revealed that she had never shared this story publicly before. She said she had not spoken about it in past interviews, including her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actress also pointed out that the incident is not even mentioned in her book.