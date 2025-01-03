<i>The Recruit Season 2</i> Trailer: Noah Centineo Is "Not A Hero" (But Tries Hard To Be One)

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is back in action, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. The trailer for The Recruit season 2 is out and it looks like things are about to get even more intense for the young CIA lawyer turned undercover operative.

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek at what's in store for Owen as he embarks on a high-stakes mission in South Korea. As a lawyer thrown into the chaotic world of espionage, Owen continues to find himself in increasingly dangerous situations. Teo Yoo joins the cast as Jang Kyun. The season's tagline, "Spy meets Seoul," hints at the cross-cultural conflict and intrigue Owen will face while dealing with internal CIA betrayals.

The nearly two-minute trailer is a whirlwind of suspense, set to Green Day's American Idiot with a Korean twist. It opens with Owen diving headfirst into a covert operation, but things quickly spiral out of control. We see Owen caught in a series of high-adrenaline moments: a fight in a Korean club, being arrested, evading gunfire and even jumping off a yacht to escape danger.

Owen's boss, Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall), delivers an iconic line: "But you're not a hero." With the looming threat of exposure, Nathan Fillion's CIA Director Alton West warns that Owen's covert mission could unravel the agency's most tightly held secrets.

The second season of The Recruit will premiere on Netflix on January 30.